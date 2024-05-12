Beachy Cove, Newfoundland, Canada

Last September, I set out on one of my random evening adventures with my camera, not entirely sure where I'd end up. It was an unusually 'summery' evening here in St. John's, Newfoundland; winter comes early here, so I headed toward the coast.

There's nothing I enjoy more than sitting beside the ocean and experiencing all the elements of its true, natural beauty. I remembered a little place I'd often wanted to visit but somehow never got around to it. I'm glad I did, as this was one of the most satisfying evenings I've ever enjoyed as a photographer. The light was exceptional, and the subject matter was world-class.

Beachy Cove is definitely one of the nicest little seascapes I've ever seen. It has a gorgeous sea stack, large cliffs, and, of course, a beach. Best of all, it faces west, so it's a perfect spot to watch the sunset. As I sat tucked safely into the cliffside, I watched as a symphony of waves played along the shore. Their mist reverberated through the air. It was everything a landscape photographer could ever ask for.

