    Hvitserkur, Iceland
    By Steve Hammond

    I had planned a bucket list photography trip to Iceland with my wife. A 2-week, ring road tour. So many places to stop and photograph. There were several locations that, for me, were must-have pictures.

    One was Hvitserkur, The Troll. It is out of the way, a little, but worth it. Roads are terrible, which is likely why few venture up the Vatnsnes Peninsula.

    I used Photopils to plan a sunset picture: time, angle and so on. What played a significant role was the weather. I arrived at 8 pm in mid-April for sunset around 9 pm. The tied was out, as I checked for that as well. The weather was not good. Adding to this was the fact that I needed to climb a steep, long muddy and slippery cliff to get down to the location. I used my Manfrotto tripod as a hiking stick. I got there and surveyed the area, and selected my composition.

    I used a 9-stop ND filter, hoping I could get more drama out of the sky; I think I did.

