    Onich, Fort William, Scotland
    By Kevin Gornall

    In March of this year (2023), I took some time out for a trip to Glencoe and the west coast of Scotland from the Wirral to re-capture some childhood memories and hopefully capture some half-decent photographs in the process.

    Having woken to catch an early sunrise in Glencoe, it was clear the weather wasn't going to play ball, so being ever the optimist, I decided to go and see what the weather gods would provide.

    Whilst travelling from the accommodation in Corran, the view across Loch Linnhe to Ballaculish was full of a moody atmosphere, and I couldn't resist stopping and taking the picture from the village of Onich across Loch Linnhe towards Ballaculish Bridge and Glencoe

