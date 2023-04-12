    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Mono Lake, Mono County, California, USA

    By Robert Cole

    This is a location I had shot many times; however, I never felt like I came away with anything truly unique until this day.

    When I arrived, I noticed that the water level was lower than usual, revealing this section of rock I had never seen before. The rocks give a nice framing and leading lines to the image. Unfortunately, after returning to this composition later, I found that visitors had stepped on this rock, breaking it into pieces.

    This might be the only image of this particular rock foreground ever taken. I was thankful to have captured it when I did.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®