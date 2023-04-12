Mono Lake, Mono County, California, USA

This is a location I had shot many times; however, I never felt like I came away with anything truly unique until this day.

When I arrived, I noticed that the water level was lower than usual, revealing this section of rock I had never seen before. The rocks give a nice framing and leading lines to the image. Unfortunately, after returning to this composition later, I found that visitors had stepped on this rock, breaking it into pieces.

This might be the only image of this particular rock foreground ever taken. I was thankful to have captured it when I did.

