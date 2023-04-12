Hardangerfiord, Ulvik, Norway

We went on a lifetime trip to Norway with my wife on an organized tour, and I must admit that it was really up to our expectations! The weather was rather moody for one-third of the trip; hence my choice for submitting the photograph, making the views fantastic in addition to the reflections created on the fjords and the water's mirror-like surface. Heaven for romance and photo capture!

We arrived at Ulvik, the town where we were to spend the night, in the afternoon under some grey skies and a drizzle, and as soon as we had left our baggage, we decided to take a stroll at the side of the Hardangerfiord which was just at the foot of our hotel. We were spoilt for choice with the plethora of scenes right before our eyes!

As one can imagine, the camera was fired off with hundreds of clicks! The following morning when this shot was taken, the weather cleared up a bit, and we went for another long stroll nearby. This particular shot was taken at a small wooden pier, the property of the hotel, and the flower pot with these vivid colours, in my opinion, add to the mood of the landscape. I couldn't have asked for more.

