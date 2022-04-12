John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

East of the Cascades, much of Oregon is high desert. One of the most fascinating and beautiful places is the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. There are three separate units to the monument. This image is from the Painted Hills section. It lives up to its name and is filled with badlands in shades of yellow, red and purple. It’s a place where a landscape photographer can capture grand landscapes with a wide angle lens or use a telephoto to create intriguing abstracts that puzzle and fascinate viewers unfamiliar with these geologic formations. In this case I tried something in between. From the parking area on the overlook road, you can hike up to a spot with a commanding view of several of the prominent mounds. Here, I used the dry wash from the nearest yellow mounds to lead the eye to the red mound in the middle ground. If you look closely, you can just make out the road into the monument in front of the background hills.

One interesting thing you will see on many of the hills here are mule deer tracks. I’m not sure why they take these arduous paths, perhaps to see predators at a distance. In this image they go up the right side of the red mound and around the top. One can include these in abstracts made with a super-telephoto lens.

A great time to visit is late April to early May when you can include foregrounds of golden bee plant in your compositions. I found late afternoon before the hills dropped into shadow to be the best time for me. We stayed in Prineville, a decent sized town but an hour away (not a problem for late afternoon/sunset work). There are a number of campgrounds nearby.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now