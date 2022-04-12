Farm Fields by Moon Light, Ayr, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This farm field was ablaze with color during the day thanks to the changing autumn leaves but at night under the full moon it looked even more magical. I set up on the top of a hill looking down into the fields and waited for the moment the moon crested over the tree line.

It was a great experience as the field owner actually came out to join me and chat while I captured it and they snuck a photo of me to show their friends.

I look forward to going back out there as spring arrives and the trees take on a new perspective under the next full moon.

