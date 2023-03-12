Wilderness, Gothul, South Georgia, Antarctic

There is an island in the Antarctic with amazing wildlife, birdlife, and some pretty spectacular scenery. However, due to the harsh conditions on South Georgia Island, much of the flora and fauna is like nothing you see elsewhere.

Many places on the island feature huge colonies of King Penguins, seals, walruses, and all sorts of birdlife.

Godthul is a particularly harsh setting as you hike through the tundra, where you can see steep cliffs, all sorts of mosses and interesting landscapes.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now