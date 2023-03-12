Lake Clark, Alaska, USA

Early in the morning, we set off from our lodge at the shores of Lake Clark to photograph the bears. As the morning broke and the mist started to rise from the lake, Redoubt Mountain appeared out of the clouds. It was such a magical sight; we stopped the boat and photographed this beautiful scenery. It was the color palette of blue tones against the white snow, just dotted with the golden leaves of the fall trees. This scene did not repeat itself on the following mornings, so I was grateful I took the time to stop and make the image.

