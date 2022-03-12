Mitis River, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this picture at the mouth of the Mitis River near Sainte-Flavie, Quebec, a tiny village 35 km east of Rimouski on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River, near the beginning of the Gaspé Peninsula. According to Heritage Lower Saint Lawrence, the most probable explanation for the name Mitis is that it comes from the word Mitioui, native for “meeting place.” This area of the Mitis River was an important native meeting and trading ground between tribes themselves and the “white men.”

It was around 6 o’clock in the afternoon of a beautiful mid-September day. The air was calm, with few mosquitoes, and dusk was beginning to fall. The place was deserted except for a lone angler behind me. The small island in the distance seemed full of mystery, more so being uninhabited. While I was in a shadowy area that gave a bluish tone to the pebble beach, the island itself radiated with the low light of the setting sun.

The original shot is in 3:2 format, but I squared it to give more dynamism to the composition. The edge of the shoreline therefore starts in the bottom left corner and imposes a path on the eye leading to the right while the light comes from the left. The square size also eliminated parts of the image on both sides that in my view did not provide essential information. Doing so allowed the island to become more essential, more related to the shore.

