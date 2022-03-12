Eibsee Lake, Bavaria, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The crystal-clear, deep blue, and sparkling waters of the Eibsee, which lies at the foot of Zugspitze mountain in the region of Bavaria and is delightfully embedded in the rocky landscape at an altitude of 1,000 metres. The lake is about 2.40 km long, 850 m wide, and has eight islets dotted around its northern side.

It was created by an enormous rockfall when the Isar Loisach glacier withdrew and left a depression that filled with water. It’s because of this rockfall that the Eibsee valley has its unique morphological shape. With its clear, turquoise waters, it is considered one of the most beautiful and purest lakes in the Bavarian Alps.

The loop trail around Eibsee is beautiful with plenty of paths to go off the trail for scenic views. The whole trail is 7.1 km and takes about 1 hour and 40 minutes to complete. At some point, it’s also possible to walk right alongside the lake but this mostly depends on the water level. Always be cautious if doing so as at some parts there are small pathways that lead you straight to the shoreline mostly climbing down a couple of rocks. it’s also possible to hike off the beaten path and walk along the lake.

I went to lake Eibsee in Autumn during the month of October with a group of fellow photographers and found it to be magnificent with the water ranging from a deep blue to aquamarine around the shore as well as around the borders of the small islands.

Sunset is also spectacular, especially when the warm light touches the peak of Zugspitze. It’s incredible, and I recommend being here for sunrise and later coming back for sunset.

I highly recommend taking a polarizing filter with you and a tripod as well.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now