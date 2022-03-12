Brabant Island, Gerlache Strait, Antarctica

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Following two successive cancellations, we were finally enjoying our much anticipated trip of 11 days travelling from Ushuaia on the southern tip of Argentina down to the northern end of the Antarctic peninsula via the South Shetland Islands. The weather had been favourable for the 2 day crossing and, as we sailed down the peninsula, it improved further. On this particular day, after two trips ashore, we were anchored in the Gerlache Strait opposite Brabant Island which is nearly 40 miles long and rises to over 8000 feet. The ship had to change anchorage earlier that evening due to encroaching pack ice. There had been lowish cloud cover in the early evening but it then started clearing allowing the late sun to illuminate the landscape.

This shot was taken about 1030 pm and I used the telephoto zoom to capture the detail of the snow, rock and cloud layers. The white peak resembles a recumbant lion! Despite settled conditions the cloud cover changed a lot and I was fortunate with this shot as the sun disappeared shortly afterwards.

