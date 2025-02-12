Walton Lighthouse, Santa Cruz Small Craft Harbor, California, USA

One of the greatest attractions for photographers living in Southern California is its proximity to the coast. The beach is accessible year-round, offering endless opportunities to capture waves, golden sunsets, and surfers in action.

For many, the real joy lies in long-exposure photography, where the movement of water and clouds transforms into something ethereal. Among the most rewarding subjects are the lighthouses that stand proudly along the shoreline, guiding seafarers and serving as striking focal points for photographers.

With this in mind, I set out on a year-long project to photograph the lighthouses along Pacific Coast Highway, venturing out whenever time and weather permitted. Naturally, not every attempt yielded great results—unpredictable conditions and shifting light often meant coming home empty-handed. However, after multiple visits, I finally captured a beautifully calm, long-exposure moment at Walton Lighthouse.

Encouraged by that success, I returned several times, hoping to capture the lighthouse bathed in a stunning sunset. Unfortunately, nature had other plans, and I never quite witnessed the breathtaking sky I had envisioned. Still, the pursuit itself was a rewarding experience—reminding me that in photography, patience is just as important as the perfect shot.