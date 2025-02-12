Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset, England

During our first trip to the Jurassic Coast, we stayed on the Portland peninsula. The Portland Bill Lighthouse is located on the southern tip of Portland, above some quite picturesque cliffs. We walked around these cliffs several times during our stay, but only one evening was the weather dramatic enough to give the sky moving clouds.

Making this picture was quite challenging. The wind came straight ahead towards the camera, and even on a sturdy tripod, it took some extra weight to keep everything steady. However, I am quite happy with the end result, particularly the black-and-white version, which is one of my favourite shots.