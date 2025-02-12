Murano Island, Venice, Italy

I was wandering through the splendid island of Murano in Venice Laguna when the little lighthouse on the isle came into my eyes, being part of the cityscape. The lighthouse is very small and nicely harmonised in the village, like any other building or shop: just a few minutes before I took my picture, it was heavily raining, and the wet road helped to reflect the lights of the lighthouse and the surrounding buildings. It was a nice and beautiful discovery.

