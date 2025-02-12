Marshall Point Lighthouse, Tenants Harbor, ME, USA

During my road trip through New England, I visited the Marshall Point Lighthouse. This isn't the first time I've seen this walkway and lighthouse; the first time was in the 1994 movie Forrest Gump when Forrest was on his cross-country run! That's correct; this is the lighthouse shown in the film. The Marshall Point Lighthouse also has a Museum that showcases some of its history.

This light station was established in 1832 to assist boats entering and leaving Port Clyde Harbor. The lighthouse is 31ft tall tower made of brick on a granite foundation, the original lighthouse was 20ft. tall but replace by the current lighthouse in 1857.

When I arrived at the lighthouse, I was fortunate that only a few people were there, so capturing this shot without any people in the picture was not a problem. This shot was taken in the morning, so the sun was not too high.