Cowboy Trail, Alberta, Canada

The Cowboy Trail provides a glimpse into Alberta's Wild West history. The several hundred-mile north-south trail demarcates the prairies from the rugged peaks of the Rocky Mountains. Along the way, there are seemingly endless opportunities for photographers, painters, and writers. The trail includes historical monuments and a replica of a small historical town.
The light in all the seasons seems to favour the photographer, especially given the magic of bright sun, dramatic cloud cover, contrasting textures, and an endless variety of shadows.
