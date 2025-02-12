Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

In the days leading up to the 2024 Solar Eclipse, I made my way to Acadia National Park in Maine, eager to capture the rugged beauty of the Northeast coast. A powerful storm had just swept through the region, leaving behind dramatic skies and turbulent seas. As the clouds began to roll out, I set my sights on photographing the Bass Harbor Lighthouse at sunset, even though the conditions weren't looking particularly promising.

Arriving at the rocky shoreline, I found myself mesmerized by the waves relentlessly crashing against the jagged cliffs. With each surge, water cascaded over the rocks, creating a silky motion in the foreground – a perfect complement to the timeless beacon standing above. While a thick layer of low clouds still clung to the horizon, a break higher up revealed delicate, wispy formations catching the fading light.

As the sun seemingly dipped below the horizon, the higher clouds erupted in soft hues of pink and orange, reflecting off the crashing waves. At that exact moment, the lighthouse flickered to life, casting its warm glow across the seascape. It wasn't the scene I had envisioned, but the unexpected combination of lingering storm clouds, shifting light, and the rhythmic power of the waves made for a breathtaking and unforgettable shoot.

Though my journey to the Northeast was centred around witnessing the eclipse, this moment at Bass Harbor Lighthouse became an experience of its own – a reminder that, sometimes, the most beautiful scenes emerge when nature takes its own course.