    Misurina, Dolomites, Italy
    By Stelios Avgerinos

    I had my camera attached to the tripod and was waiting for the sunset. Suddenly I looked at my left and saw a duck far away that was coming towards me. I quickly changed my settings and chose a fast shutter speed. While the duck was approaching, I previsualized where I wanted it to be on my frame and adjusted my camera angle slightly. As it was entering my frame, I pressed the shutter. I had only one shot and was fortunate to get the duck where I wanted!


