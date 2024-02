Lake Tree, Two Harbors, Minnesota, USA

This lone tree near the lake caught my eye. It represented the simplicity of winter. I took a photo using a long exposure to make the water look soft and smooth. Some branches were overlapping the tree, which I cloned out to emphasize the tree in a winter landscape.

Next, I worked on softening the colors. I wanted everything in the scene to have soft, even tones. I used gradients in areas and, overall, decreased the saturation and contrast.

