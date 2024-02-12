Abandoned Farmhouse, Baker, Montana, USA

I had spent about 2 hours exploring an almost abandoned farm and hamlet just outside Baker in Eastern Montana. As I was trudging back to my car through the deep snow, I deviated from my route to check behind some trees. A wrecked station wagon initially caught my eye, but then I spotted this little farmhouse. I had not spotted it before as it was surrounded on three sides by overgrown trees. The house was on the point of collapse.

I didn't even attempt to enter. Judging by the age of the vehicles, this farm had been abandoned over 50 years ago, and Montana's harsh winters and summer storms had taken their toll on the building. I composed the shot with a little foreground as I liked the curve of the exposed grasses and felt this gave the image a good balance. This was the last shot of the day before I headed off to my motel in Forsyth.

