Winter’s Way, Bloomfield, Ontario, Canada

The rapid onset of a winter blizzard is something to behold. The almost instant change from a few flurries to blinding snowfall is fascinating to me. Before the storm the sky is black, but when it begins everything is white.

I enjoy visiting places I'm familiar with during these storms. It's good to know where you are when not much is to be seen. I find farmers fields are excellent for blizzard photography because they often have a lone tree, or an interesting fence line, and with the blinding snow all distractions in the background are eliminated and the soul of the storm can be seen.

This was a roadside capture. I drove here anticipating this scene, having passed is many times in the past. I was delighted with what I saw but I had to be quick, the road was drifting over quickly and the snow was everywhere making a clean lens almost impossible, so no tripod, just handheld, back in the car, back home and put the kettle on.

