Near Lake Eichsee, Kochel, Bavaria, Germany

One of those days, where the flat light of a grey day and the visibility offers not the best choices for landscape images, but on the other side the chance to get some minimal subjects, so I returned to this group of trees, I´ve visited a few times before. This time it was a sad moment, when I´ve realised that one of them was hit by a lightning and only a piece of the trunk was left. So now in my archive are some images before and I got a new one after. That´s nature ...

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

