    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Near Lake Eichsee, Kochel, Bavaria, Germany
    By Norbert Rupp

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    One of those days, where the flat light of a grey day and the visibility offers not the best choices for landscape images, but on the other side the chance to get some minimal subjects, so I returned to this group of trees, I´ve visited a few times before. This time it was a sad moment, when I´ve realised that one of them was hit by a lightning and only a piece of the trunk was left. So now in my archive are some images before and I got a new one after. That´s nature ...

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®