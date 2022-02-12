Emerald Island And Lake Wenatchee, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I left my home in Prosser, Washington at 4:00am on a winter morning to make the 3 hour drive to Lake Wenatchee near Leavenworth, Washington. Upon my arrival at Lake Wenatchee State Park, I was disappointed to see so many clouds. I had really been hoping for a beautiful colorful sunrise that morning. Nevertheless, I waiting patiently for some light to appear to make a decent winter morning scene. The snow covered trees along the edges of the lake and on Emerald Island were beautiful. Behind the island is Dirtyface peak or mountain which was had a layer of clouds and fog surrounding it. There was just enough of an opening on the peak so you could see some of the snowy mountain. The water was calm and peaceful which made for a wonderful atmosphere. I didn't get the sunrise view I had desired but I got this beautiful view instead.

