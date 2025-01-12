Piedras Blancas Lighthouse, California, USA

I am enjoying one of my favourite locations in the US, let alone California: Cambria, on the Central Coast.

I squeezed in some time to go up the coast to Piedras Blancas lighthouse just north of Elephant Seal Beach. The scene was cloudy, later afternoon, with the sun just beginning to peek through the clouds as the sun was heading toward setting.

The time of year was later, September 2024. My goal here was to capture the ruggedness of the coast, a portion of the Elephant Seal rookery and, of course, the lighthouse.