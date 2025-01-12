    Search
    Isle Ornsay Lighthouse, Isle of Skye, Scotland
    By Jurgen Wendling

    This picture was taken on the Isle of Skye in April this year. It shows the Isle Ornsay Lighthouse, located on a little island in the eastern part of Skye. I took this shot from a distance of one Mile using the full 180mm Tamron lenses, pushing the hills of the Scottish Highlands closer to the lighthouse. I recommend visiting this location some weeks later because the vegetation will be more stunning then.

