Isle Ornsay Lighthouse, Isle of Skye, Scotland

This picture was taken on the Isle of Skye in April this year. It shows the Isle Ornsay Lighthouse, located on a little island in the eastern part of Skye. I took this shot from a distance of one Mile using the full 180mm Tamron lenses, pushing the hills of the Scottish Highlands closer to the lighthouse. I recommend visiting this location some weeks later because the vegetation will be more stunning then.
