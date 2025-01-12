    Search
    An Icelandic Lighthouse
    By Giovanni Corona

    This was my first attempt at the aurora in Iceland. I tried to represent it without distortions and with good exposure.

    This was my first trip to this fantastic and fascinating land, and I definitely had luck because I've seen the aurora three times!

    This was the first one, and the result was completely unexpected because I was using a "not so fast" wide-angle lens. Fortunately, the Nikon D750 works well with high ISO values, and the result looks homogenous due to the beacon lights, too.

