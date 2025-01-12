Aberdeen South Breakwater Lighthouse, Scotland

The South Breakwater in Aberdeen, Scotland, is a popular spot to watch waves. In stormy conditions, the breakwater is battered, creating interesting waves and cascading water over the wall.
This shot was taken after a few days of stormy weather. The day before, I had travelled into Aberdeen, driving along the beach promenade. In the distance, I could see the huge waves crashing over the sea wall. I was gutted that I had missed out on those amazing conditions.
The following day, we thought we would head to the harbour area for a family walk. I took my camera, hoping the waves were still quite choppy. Although the wind had calmed down, the waves were still wild and crashed against the sea wall, with some spectacular waves reaching the top of the lighthouse.
I compressed the scene using my 100-400mm lens, emphasising the power of the waves crashing against the wall.
