    Seiser Alm, Dolomites, Italy
    By Mike Page

    We'd been cross-country skiing up on the Seiser Alm all week under the dominating gaze of the Langkofel and Plattenkofel (Sassolungo and Sassopiatto).

    After a short but cold day's skiing in one of the side valleys from Ortisei, I drove up to the Alm, parked and took the last bus down towards Saltria, getting off at a spot that I'd scouted out the day before as giving a good view of the mountains in time to catch the last rays of sun on the peaks.

    Shooting through the golden hour with the reflected warmth of the sinking sun, I decided to hang on for the blue hour despite the -12°C temperature, shooting panorama after panorama. This was one of the last shots that I took before embarking on the hour-long trek back to the car park at Compatsch, warmed by the fact that I knew I'd captured some keepers. Who dares wins!


