Seiser Alm, Dolomites, Italy

We'd been cross-country skiing up on the Seiser Alm all week under the dominating gaze of the Langkofel and Plattenkofel (Sassolungo and Sassopiatto).

After a short but cold day's skiing in one of the side valleys from Ortisei, I drove up to the Alm, parked and took the last bus down towards Saltria, getting off at a spot that I'd scouted out the day before as giving a good view of the mountains in time to catch the last rays of sun on the peaks.

Shooting through the golden hour with the reflected warmth of the sinking sun, I decided to hang on for the blue hour despite the -12°C temperature, shooting panorama after panorama. This was one of the last shots that I took before embarking on the hour-long trek back to the car park at Compatsch, warmed by the fact that I knew I'd captured some keepers. Who dares wins!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now