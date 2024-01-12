Front Range Mountains, Colorado, USA

On a calm bluebird morning in January 2022, I set out snowshoeing on the Continental Divide in the Front Range Mountains to capture bold black and white scenes. However, as I ascended above the tree line, it became apparent that the wind had other plans for my day. Nonetheless, I charged into the increasingly strong headwinds towards the summit of the Continental Divide in hopes of capturing a worthy scene.

When I reached the Continental Divide summit, I was in a proper ground blizzard, and visibility rarely exceeded a few meters. At times, this prominent peak appeared in my view, so I added these hardy trees into my foreground and waited for the visibility to clear a bit to capture this moody mountain scene.

