Litch Field National Park, NT, Australia

This image captured the spectacular light show produced by a thunderstorm in the Top End, Australia. Many dense, towering clouds rise and burst while lightning flashes illuminate the dramatic scene. Look closely, and you will find small lightning branches and rainfalls in the image.

There are many lightning shows during the wet season; therefore, it is also known as 'the lightning capital of Australia'.

I took this picture with a young friend of mine, Opal, in the Litch Field National Park; it was quite an unforgettable evening.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

