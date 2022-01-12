West Side of the White Desert, Egypt

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Some years ago I made my second tour through the white desert with 2 photo friends and a egyptian guide.

We had 9 days out of civilisation, in this wonderful landscape. One part we stay, was the westside named region in direction to the Lybian border. In this valley we saw a lot of this typical hills. In the early morning light, the structures of the sand, formed by the wind, looked very beautiful, and this scenery created some unforgettable moments for me. We found some grind stones from the stone age there and a lot of petrified shells. The whole region was seaground thousands of years ago, All this hills are petrified mangroves.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

