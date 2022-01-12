Summer Field, Chapelle-sur-Moudon, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I’m not the only landscape photographer to nominate summer as their least favorite season of the year. But there is one aspect that always motivates me to get out, and that is hay bales. As soon as I see the first bales appear on the fields in late July I get nervous and drive around to check out possible compositions. It’s always a race against time.

Some farmers leave their bales for days or even weeks, some others collect them straight away. On a few occasions I was driving to work in the morning seeing a beautiful composition, only to find out in the evening that the farmer was quicker. Bales can serve as great foreground interest against, for example, a mountain range, or as the principal motives in a more abstract shot, as is the case in this picture. I liked the geometric line-up of the bales and waited for the sun to be in the right position to create a long shadow for more depth in the image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now