Selfjorden, Flakstad Island, Lofoten, Norway

Picture Story

THE OLD FISHERMANS HOUSE. For a long time ago this solitarily wooden house was the living place to a old fisherman. After the fisherman died, this house has stood in calm peace near the fjord of Selfjord. Not far from a tiny place called Straumsnes on the island of Flakstad in Lofoten. In the west we got a splendid look at the peaks of Ulfstind and Brasråstindene laying on the Moskenes island. A fishermans boat cross the fjord and that was the only thing who broke the silence this winter evening. Sadly this old fishermans house was tear down by people that did not have such tender feelings for this memorial house. Unfortunately, today this tiny house glimpse with its absence. With some maintaining this old house could been a cultural memorial and protected by law, but instead the house became a victim for people who did not understand the value of this building. God knows what the old fisherman would have said if he saw his house tear apart. This landscape at Selfjorden lays close to the road who runs nearby. You can park the car and just walk a few meter and then you have very nice views against the wild mountain on Moskenes island. The mountain of Ulfstind are the mountain at the fjord and rise about 900 meters above the sea

Lofoten its a area that lays like a foot in a northwestern corner of Nordland county. Lofoten are well known for its many breathtaking views. Many photographers and other people who love Norwegian landscapes, think Lofoten landscapes are on the top list, perhaps only beaten by the amazing fjord of Vestlandet. In my opinion Lofoten are the final destination. I would recommend the winter in Lofoten. In that time the astonishing mountain are tenderly dressed up in a white tuxedo. From january to april we also have the fishing after cod. The cod came from the Barents sea at Russia. The fishing after cod are really famous and fisherman from all over the northern Norway came to Lofoten to fish the must sought after cod.

