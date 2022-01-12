Cape Disappointment, Ilwaco, Pacific County, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This photo was taken at Cape Disappointment State Park at Waikiki Beach. It was a day when the King Tides were extremely high and produced massive waves. I was fortunate to capture this wave which ended up being framed inside the rock holding the lighthouse. Photographers try to guess Mother Nature's timing each King Tide season in order to capture a massive wave like this.

It was extremely challenging because the weather changed every 10 minutes, from dark and stormy to bright and sunny. We even had to dodge some thunderstorms. I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time and with the right camera gear to capture this photo. I recommend checking out the Wavefinder app and NOAA's website to locate the best time for wave size and when the King Tides will occur.

