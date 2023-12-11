Maclaren River, Alaska, USA

The Denali Highway in Alaska is a 135-mile gravel road that connects Paxson on the east with Cantwell on the west. Prior to the completion of the paved Parks Highway in 1971, the Denali Highway was the only route for people living in Anchorage to get to Denali National Park, home to Denali (Mt. McKinley), the tallest mountain in North America.

The public land surrounding the Denali Highway covers the eastern Alaska Range and is administered by the Bureau of Land Management. The road is a popular recreational destination for Alaskans, offering stunning wilderness landscapes similar to the national park without access restrictions. Since much of the road is above tree line, the eastern Alaska Range is on full display with glaciers flowing down from high peaks, braided rivers, expansive tundra, lakes and ponds, and iconic Alaskan wildlife.

Fall colors usually peak in early September and put on a spectacular display across the tundra. The colors don't last long as nighttime temperatures begin to fall below freezing. Clear skies are the exception because weather patterns are in transition to winter. However, when the clouds lift, the views are breathtaking.

At milepost 42 is the Maclaren River, whose headwaters originate at the Maclaren Glacier. I used a focal length of 92 mm to compress the foreground-to-background distance slightly. The toe of the glacier is 12 miles away, while Mount Hayes, barely visible among the clouds, is 35 miles away. At 13,832 feet, Mount Hayes is the highest mountain in the eastern Alaska Range.

Despite the compression effect of the short telephoto view, layers of colors and textures help to convey depth normally associated with wide-angle lenses. The vibrant yellows and greens of the foreground marsh grasses transition to the orange and burnt sienna of mid-ground tundra foliage. In the background, the dark reds and grays of the foothills end with snow and ice-covered mountains in stark contrast with the blue sky - truly an autumn vision to behold.

