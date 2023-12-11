Lago di Nambino, Dolomites, Italy

This autumn, I decided to visit places in the Dolomites where I had never been. One was Lake Nambino in Trentino Alto Adige (Italy) in the Brenta Dolomites Park. Getting to the lake by car is impossible, but the trek is easy and lasts about 45 minutes.

The unbelievable thing is that there was no one in such a beautiful place, perhaps because the refuge was closed.

There was no sun that day, but as I liked it, the sky was covered in ominous clouds, and everything looked particularly fairy-like thanks to the beautiful colours.

A narrow path around the lake allows you to go all the way around and find interesting angles to take photos.

I shot a lot of photos even freehand because the light was fading very quickly... in the end, the view of the Dolomites always pays off!

