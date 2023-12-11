Elk, Tucker County, West Virginia, USA

I attempted to shoot this waterfall for three straight days. Something came up the first two mornings, but finally, I was free on the third day. I'm glad the first two days didn't work out because, on the third morning, I was greeted with a decent amount of fog.

Backtrack about a year and a half, and I was at these falls for the first time at stream level for some springtime shots. I'm there with my dad, and I'm walking to the stream when all of a sudden, I slip, catch my leg between a couple of rocks, twist and fall. Broke my leg in three places, right at the ankle. I tried to get some shots still, but my dad wouldn't let me! The voice of reason won out, and thanks to a walking stick, adrenaline, and perseverance, I hobbled my way back out of the little ravine. I missed the entire spring photography season and was out of work for 4 months.

Fast forward to this past fall, and I'm back at the same waterfall. It's foggy and very early in the morning. I eventually make my way to the stream. I knew where I wanted to shoot after scouting the location several times. I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop, but nothing bad happens. I think I just conquered nature.

It was calm that morning, so I was able to get away with a long exposure. I set the aperture where I get the sharpest photos, then adjusted the shutter speed such that I got a -1 EV. Once I got my settings dialled in, I started going to town. I tried a few different compositions, attempted to make the best of the lighting with the backlit falls, and eventually made my way back out of there. I did it. I managed to get photos of these falls at stream level without breaking my leg. It only took me 19 months! I win this time, Mother Nature. Check and mate.

