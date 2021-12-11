Parco Nazionale dell’Appennino, Parma, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

this photograph was taken in one of the many lakes of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine National Park. Its composition is strongly influenced by Japanese painting which I love very much. In taking this photograph I tried to get the maximum result in terms of blur and dynamic range from the excellent zeiss 50mm planar T 1.4 lens that was loaned to me. The day was not very bright and the photo was taken in the late afternoon. The place where the photo was taken is very easy to reach and therefore very busy, so to get interesting photographs it is often necessary to work on the details of the landscape rather than the overall views. This twisted trunk sculpted over the years by the forces of nature immediately caught my attention because it reminded me of those found in Japanese and Chinese paintings. today this trunk is no longer so beautiful and interesting because over time it has been eroded by termites, snow, rain, etc. which over time have almost completely destroyed it. The effect I wanted to arouse in this photo concerns the impermanence of all things, which however, although fleeting, also have something that reminds us of eternity.

