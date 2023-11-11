Saugatuck Dunes State Park, MI, USA

I live about an hour from the Saugatuck Dunes State Park, so I go there often. Fall in Michigan can be hit or miss, depending on the location. The autumn colors peak first in the interior regions of the state and then later in the lakeshore regions, so this shot was taken on Halloween of 2022, near the end of peak season.

When I set out to the park, I had no idea there would be fog. I was so surprised and excited. This shot is from the main trail leading you to the beach, not far from the parking lot. I love how the trail curves up the hill covered in fallen leaves, and the fog in the background adds the right touch to soften the image.

I set up my tripod and took the shot.

