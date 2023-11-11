Maroon Lake, Aspen, Colorado, USA

Sept. 28, 2023. 9:15 am. On this particular morning, as I walked along the north shore of Maroon Lake, I couldn't help but notice this patch of white daisies still blooming even though it was late September at an altitude of over 9,000 feet (2750 meters).

I watched several people take cell phone shots of the daisies with the Bells in the background – a beautiful picture, for sure. As I viewed the scene, I realized there was hardly a breath of wind, so the flowers were nearly motionless. This would be essential for doing a focus bracketed set of images to create a focus-stacked and stitched gigapixel photo.

With such a beautiful scene, I contemplated if I could pull off shooting a gigapixel wall mural of this beauty God had provided us on this glorious morning. Always up for a challenge to capture God's creation in a gigapixel wall mural, I decided I would position my tripod about 3ft ( 1 meter) above the ground, some 6 ft (2 meters) from the daisies (which is as close as my 300mm prime lens will focus) and attempt to include the Daisies in a shot with them as the prominent foreground subject. Plus, as a bonus, the lake was nearly a mirrored surface reflecting the yellow Aspens on the foothills of the Bells – a couple of pairs of ducks quietly fed along the shoreline as I was shooting. I spent the better part of 30 minutes shooting the set of images that went into creating this shot.

