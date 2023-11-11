    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe, Scotland

    By Edoardo Pessi Maraldi

    A few years ago, with some of my closest friends, we made a pact that every year, we would do our best to save a few days, a long weekend if we are lucky, for ourselves and do a short vacation without families, kids, work, etc.

    Every year, it is a little more complicated because life always likes to get in the way, and this year, we ended up being just me and two friends, but I got to pick the destination: a 5-day tour of the Scottish highlands, with promises of great seafood and good old whisky. Little did they know I would bring all my photo gear with me, and I must admit that they were not thrilled initially.

    Then we arrived here, on the shores of Loch Awe, and I finally got the chance to show them what I really love about landscape photography: moody Scottish sky, beautiful autumn colours, a bunch of sheep grazing in the grass nearby... In one word: tranquillity.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®