Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe, Scotland

A few years ago, with some of my closest friends, we made a pact that every year, we would do our best to save a few days, a long weekend if we are lucky, for ourselves and do a short vacation without families, kids, work, etc.

Every year, it is a little more complicated because life always likes to get in the way, and this year, we ended up being just me and two friends, but I got to pick the destination: a 5-day tour of the Scottish highlands, with promises of great seafood and good old whisky. Little did they know I would bring all my photo gear with me, and I must admit that they were not thrilled initially.

Then we arrived here, on the shores of Loch Awe, and I finally got the chance to show them what I really love about landscape photography: moody Scottish sky, beautiful autumn colours, a bunch of sheep grazing in the grass nearby... In one word: tranquillity.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now