Wakulla Springs State Park, Florida, USA

This image was made very early in the morning at Wakulla Springs in Florida, USA, an area not known for its autumn color. But there were small areas of color provided by the cypress trees that were glowing in the early morning light.

I had my camera on a tripod and took a long exposure and included some of the reflection in the dark water. Fall color does not have to be a riot or reds, oranges, and yellows. There is a beauty of its own in more subtle colors. Later that morning I took a boat ride that brought me quite close to some of the wildlife that makes its home in and along the water.

