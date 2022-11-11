Virginia Creek, Mono County, California, USA

Virginia Creek is a popular fly fishing stream that runs alongside and west of Hwy. 395 in Mono County, California. It flows from the Virginia Lakes into the Bridgeport Reservoir.

Rising to the west of the creek are the 12,000-foot peaks of the Sawtooth Ridge of the Ansel Adams Wilderness and Yosemite National Park. There are many local destinations for fishing, camping and the colorful Fall display of Aspen trees nearby. The Bodie Hills and the infamous silver mining Bodie ghost town lie to the east.

I especially liked this view of the Virginia Creek watershed because of the S-curve of the willows and colorful aspens as the creek winds its way down into the canyon to the north. This view enticed and allured me to hike down and along the creek in search of more beautiful scenes and light to photograph. This area of the High Sierra offers some of the most accessible and spectacular fall color viewing areas anywhere in California.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now