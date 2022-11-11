Autumn Owl Creek Pass, Colorado, USA

Sometimes you just get lucky. Owl Creek Pass, at the headwaters of the Cimarron River, never disappoints whenever we visit but the weather, "there's no such thing as bad weather in photography", makes the trip so much better.

This was a few years ago when my wife and I camped near the top of the pass having had a very good day of fall color in the aspen groves and scrub oak tangles. During the night the wind came up and we heard the leaves we came to capture in their fall glory whispering against the sides of the camper.

Morning brought a wonderful surprise, what we thought was leaves blowing by was actually snow, 3 to 4 inches of pure beauty. As the storm lifted we made the first tracks on the road (no one else was camped up there) rushing from one incredible view to the next.

The road over Owl Creek is pretty good when it's dry, snow or a lot of rain can turn it into a slippery beast. I tell people that they can drive the family sedan over that road (well, not in winter, no ploughs up there), just hope for good weather. In our case that would be pretty much anything except blue-bird skies which means fewer people and amazing imaging opportunities.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now