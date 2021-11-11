Wrangell St Elias National Park, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Orphaned photos - sometimes it takes a while for photographers to work through their backlog of RAW photos. We forget a particular photo that we took months ago and rediscover it in our collection. Other times you abandon a photo because the shooting circumstances were not great, and you don't think the photo is worthy of being post-processed. Such is the case with this photo.

When my wife and I first visited the Nabesna Road in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Alaska in June, we knew immediately that we wanted to return to the area in early September; we suspected the fall colors would be spectacular and we were not disappointed. Photographic visions of the brightly colored expansive taiga in the foreground, with blue skies and the impressive Wrangell Mountains as a backdrop, danced in my head. Except for a brief couple of hours on one day, the rest of the time it rained steadily with a low ceiling of clouds.

That’s why I dismissed this intimate landscape of the brilliantly colored taiga surrounding one end of Twin Lakes. Initially I was attracted by the reflections of the autumn colors in the water. I quickly took a photo before the winds disturbed the surface. The surrounding foliage was a visual feast because the rain ramped up the saturation of the autumn color.

I’m so glad I revisited this photo. What initially was a forgotten orphan turned out to be a jewel in the taiga!

