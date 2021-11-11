Walnut Leaf, Bloomfield, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

With a warmer than usual autumn, the colours haven't been so abundant here. The leaves are either turning brown, or being blown from their trees by the seasonal winds. Still, if you have a mind to look carefully small pockets of harlequinesque scenes flash, before loosing their colour, and joining the forest floor.

With the work of growing trees done for the year, the leaves fall to the ground to feed and grow trees another way next year.

Here, I focused on the Black Walnut leaf as the main subject. This required a tripod setup given the dim light, and also I wanted to focus stack this image for front to back sharpness.

This image also goes to prove you don't necessarily need to travel far and wide for great images...I took this in my backyard before I went to work in the morning.

