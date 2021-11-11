Tumwater Canyon, Wenatchee National Forest, Washington State, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Tumwater Serenity - A cool crisp Octobers end brought snow the night before in the higher elevations surrounding Tumwater Canyon. In the lower elevations rain was pushing the Wenatchee river into dry areas ending an unusually dry fall and providing more opportunities to include the river in my compositions. Along with the rain however came the beginning of the end for the color on the trees which became intense yellow snow falling at times with each breeze tugging on the leaves.

