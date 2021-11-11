Ohio Pass, Crested Butte, CO, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Rocky Mountains in Colorado are a prime location in the US for fall color. The combination of yellow aspen trees and mountain ranges makes for wonderful autumn images. I had been to Colorado several times but not in the fall, so I was very excited that our arrival in late September had indeed coincided with peak foliage color. We worked our way from the Maroon Bells and Mt Sopris through the McClure and Kebler Passes and stopped in Crested Butte.

For the next several days, we traveled back and forth along the Kebler Pass road (County Road 12) photographing aspen groves and mountains with side trips to places like Lost Lake Slough and the Ohio Pass. At the latter, one can see the distant mountaintop formation known as The Castles, a group of volcanic turrets and pinnacles that remind me of several castle ruins in England and Ireland. The Ohio Pass is easily accessible in any high clearance vehicle on County Road 730, an old rail grade road, reached just before the Kebler Pass off of County Road 12. We first visited in afternoon for a bit of exploration. We returned before dawn to a spot that had plenty of aspens in full color. While there were several groups of photographers the day before, I had the place to myself at dawn. We drove on to Ridgway, CO to photograph the Dallas Divide and its environs, but our time at the Ohio and Kebler Passes was immensely satisfying.

Because of the extreme range between the shaded foreground and dawn sky, this image is a two frame blend in Photoshop after initial processing in Lightroom.

