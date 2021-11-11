Moulton Barn in Fall, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was lucky enough to visit Grand Teton National Park many times over the winter. Snow covering the incredible peaks was nothing short of astounding. But when I finally made it for autumn, the fall colors were even more impressive. The road to Mormon Row in the Gros Ventre area was finally open. The T.A. Moulton barn framed by the Grand Teton peaks mixed the majestic mountains with human design. The fall colors surrounding the barn beckoned to frame the barn with autumn vibes.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

